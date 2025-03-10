IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir held talks today (Monday) with commanders of operational units of the rank lieutenant colonel and above, and clarified that the war is not over and that they should prepare for battle.

"The IDF operates in seven arenas in a multi-arena combat procedure. We have accumulated great operational experience from the war that must be utilized," said Zamir.

He also said that "the release of the hostages is a top goal. We need to return them all. When I was at the Western Wall, that was my message - the wellbeing of the IDF soldiers and the return of our dear hostages."

He also said that "the trust of citizens in the IDF and the trust of IDF soldiers in their commanders are the bedrock of our existence. The IDF does not belong to me, all my considerations are for the IDF and the security of the state."

Addressing the investigations into the October 7 massacre, he stated, "We will conduct a rapid and professional investigative process aimed at growth and with central focal points - a team to examine the investigations headed by Maj. Gen. (res.) Sami Turgeman, will include a limited number of experienced reserve officers, within the framework of a work plan to assimilate all the lessons."

"So far, the background from the first day of the fighting and what led to it will be investigated. We will define a mechanism for investigating the war, the battles and assimilating the lessons," Zamir said.