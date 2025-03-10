Danny Elgarat, brother of hostage Itzik, who was murdered in Hamas custody, shared today (Monday) in the Knesset about the treatment his family received during the difficult mourning days from coalition members.

"No one from the coalition came, no one called. There was only one righteous person in Sodom - Yaakov Asher (UTJ). He came, hugged me, and comforted me. Besides him, no one else came," Danny said.

Danny's statements were made during a discussion in the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, about a week after his brother was buried.

In his remarks, he shared that due to his being a Danish citizen, the Danish government went out of its way to commemorate him. "The Queen of Denmark sent a special envoy with a bouquet to the funeral, the Prime Minister of Denmark wrote a personal letter in her own handwriting and sent it to me."

"On the day it became known that my brother was not among the living, the Danish parliament convened an emergency session and its members stood for a minute of silence. The parliament decided to establish a square in his name. That's what they do for a Danish citizen. But not here. Not in Israel. Israel didn't even call."