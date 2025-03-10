A resident of Jerusalem called the police hotline on Sunday morning and reported that she found a bag containing weapons in the attic of her home.



The woman, whose husband passed away a few weeks ago, was busy clearing out their apartment when she came upon the surprising finding.





Jerusalem Police officers arrived at the scene and met with the woman, who said that her late husband had fought in Israel's wars and that he may have kept the items from his military service.During the search, a Carl-Gustaf rifle, cartridges, various types of ammunition, firecrackers, a flare-up mortar, an air rifle, and weapons cleaning tools were found in the attic. The policemen brought the bag down from the attic and a police sapper was called to the apartment to examine the items and make sure they were not dangerous.

After the examination, the weapons and ammunition were handed over to the police for further attention.