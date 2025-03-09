This weekend, released hostage Agam Berger held a thanksgiving party at a Tel Aviv synagogue in honor of her release.

Attending the event were Berger's parents, Rabbi Aryeh Levin and his wife, Rebbetzin Yocheved, alongside many friends and admirers.

Agam chose to include Challah separation, the ceremony of removing a of dough while baking bread described in Numbers, and the recitation of the prayer "Neshmat Kol Chai" (The Soul of Every Living Thing), which is part of the Shabbat service and describes man's inability to thank God enough for His kindness.

She also recited a special prayer for the release of the other hostages. The ceremony was held in front of the synagogue's Torah scrolls.

Rabbi Levin presented Agam with a 'Book of Agam', and compared her to Queen Esther, who wrote the Book of Esther.