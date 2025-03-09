It won't happen! The Arab League won't let 77 years of hard work go up in smoke. So forget about Gazans enjoying life elsewhere ‒ even if Trump's plan is a sure success ‒ especially if it is a sure success. The Arab League wants 'Palestinians' miserable, dependent and in revolt in order to maintain a grievance against Israel.

Gazans are being held hostage as a bargaining chip by the Arab League to blackmail the world and pressure Israel. These State leaders couldn't care less about the 'Palestinians'. Their welfare is the least of their concern. They are solely pawns in the League's obsessive fight against Israel. Of all the countries in the whole world, only Syria and Lebanon ‒ the very ones that initiated that conflict ‒ still hold hundreds of thousands of Arabs in their own HOSTAGE CAMPS ‒ for over 70 years ‒ and require nothing less than Israel's death to free them. (Forget about Jordan since its territory was especially allotted to Arabs unwilling to live in a Jewish State.)

HOSTAGE = The Arab League's specialty: Definition: someone who is seized and used as a means of pressure against somebody in order to have him yield to demands. Consequently, those States twist the knife in their brothers' wounds with the sole intent to hasten Israel's downfall. So if Gazans are still confined in Gaza today, it is deliberate and planned.

"WOE TO ANYONE TAKING IN GAZANS!" Sorry to burst your bubble, but Gazans won't be relocated. A few Gazan children urgently needing health care may be allowed to leave as was recently the case with Jordan's symbolic gesture but besides that, not even a single Gazan will be permitted into an Arab State. Remember Anwar Al Sadat ? Well, that's what's gonna happen to any Arab leader taking in Gazans. And if a Western country dares welcome them, it will pay dearly in terror currency. Its soil will become the target of recurring unspeakable terror attacks, sending a clear message to those tempted to follow suit. Remember the Madrid bombing ? The Bataclan ? That is what awaits anyone foolish enough to welcome Gazans.

We all know that on the one hand, Arab States sign 'peace' treaties with Israel (strictly for US goodies of course) and on the other hand, they finance and arm Hamas, Hezbollah and the whole shebang.

You see, in 1964 the Arab League gave birth to the PLO ('Palestinian' Liberation Organization) for the sole purpose of annihilating Israel. Ever since, the PLO's progeny keeps on cloning: Fatah , PA , PFLP , DFLP , PPP , PLF , DFLP , ALF , PPSF , RPCP , PIJ , Lions' Den and, the cherry on the cake, Hamas . All those organizations constitute the different heads of the Arab League. Its leaders are puppets of dark forces, pawns in a nightmarish comedy. They consult each other and adopt the vilest of advices. They delight in horror. That's why they feel so terror fic after having destroyed someone. It energizes them, and they can't help but encourage others to do the same... just for the feeling of it. They toast over their neighbour's demise, rejoice over his adversity and celebrate his tragedies. They are monsters flanked with human masks, enemies of mankind... enemies of Israel.

So whether a peaceful Jewish teen is randomly stabbed countless times by an unknown psychotic Arab murderer , or run over by an insane Arab driver , or blown up by a mad Arab suicide-bomber , or machine-gunned while vacationing by sick Arabs free-dumb fighters , or being mowed down by a horde of Arab mass murderers for the sole crime of being Jews , or when 10 month old Kfir Bibas and his 4 year old brother Ariel are murdered in cold blood by bare Arab hands ‒ in front of their poor mother Shira? ‒ that is the Arab League's wish come true.

Whenever an Arab kills a Jew, he fulfills the Arab League's core mission.

Understand that behind every one of those executioners stands their sponsor: the Arab League. The Arab League is not part of the problem. The Arab League IS the problem .

Any doubt? Find a single condemnation by the Arab League for a terror attack occurring in Israel over the past 77 years. Every time a Jew dies, suffers or is maimed, these nations gloat, rejoice and celebrate, hoping that the carnage ‒ the madness ‒ will go on.

During WWII, the British suggested to the Arab countries to form a coalition so as to rally against the Axis Powers. But the those countries did not see fit to disturb Mister Hitler while he was busy killing the Jew, their traditional enemy . Following Hitler's failure to do so in 1945, the Arab States undertook to create the ARAB LEAGUE that same year, specifically to abort the nascent Jewish State.

THE ARAB LEAGUE'S SOLE RAISON D'ÊTRE IS TO DESTROY ISRAEL ‒ PERIOD . Since its inception, the Arab League, akin to a hard line cancer, relentlessly keeps going at Israel ‒ daily ‒ by all imaginable means and on all fronts. It pulls the strings as high as the UN (biased votes) and as low as the street ( anti-Israel protests ) and everything in between. Its pro-active heads are frenziedly attacking Israel via an economic war , a media war , an academic war , a political war and a diplomatic war . It didn't relent yesterday, it doesn't today and it won't tomorrow… until it succeeds in eradicating the Jewish State from the face of the earth. (Which means until Messiah comes since Israel is here to stay.)

I must confess that what I put forward regarding the Arab League's skullduggery at the UN and other places is speculation on my part. It would be lying to pretend otherwise since I have no proof. (I don't have time to search for proofs anyway and, besides, what's the use since our generation scorns facts.) But let's admit that my suppositions are plausible, much more plausible at any rate than "The Jews control the world, the banks and the media."

So I'm no more deluded that those who see Jews as a menace and who spread well fiddled falsehoods such as The Protocols of the Elders of Zion ‒ a HOAX from which the world drinks greedily. So being unable to validate my theory regarding the fiddling at the UN by the Arab League's 21 member states and their little friends, I will call my hypothesis, hum, let's say… "The Protocols of the Elders of Palestine."

Okay with you?