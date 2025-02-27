Eight individuals were injured when a car plowed into them at the Pardes Hanna-Karkur Junction.

Two of the victims are in severe condition, three were moderately injured, and three were lightly injured. The majority of the victims were taken to Hillel Yafe Medical Center in Hadera.

A preliminary investigation found that the terrorist rammed eight individuals, collided with a police car, and continued driving a few kilometers before he was neutralized and arrested.

Police Spokesman Asi Aharoni stated: "According to initial details the individual who was arrested by officers is the one who carried out the attack. The terrorist rammed several individuals at a bus stop and then stabbed people, and collided with a police car."

MDA paramedic Avi Cohen said: “We arrived at a complex scene with a lot of commotion following a vehicle that hit several pedestrians. There were eight injured people at the scene—two in serious condition, three in moderate condition, and three with minor injuries. They were near a bus station at the Karkur junction in the westbound lane when the vehicle struck them, and when we arrived, they were lying on the ground. We immediately began providing medical treatment to all the injured, including stopping bleeding and bandaging wounds. We loaded them into ambulances and mobile intensive care units and quickly evacuated them to Hillel Yafe Medical Center in Hadera.”

MDA EMT Orly Keinan recounted: “It was a severe scene. When we arrived with large forces, we saw the injured, some of whom were lying on a dirt mound behind the bus station. They told us they were hit by a vehicle that went onto the sidewalk and fled. We provided them with life-saving medical treatment, including stopping bleeding, bandaging, and immobilizing injuries. We evacuated them to Hillel Yafe Medical Center, with two in serious condition, three in moderate condition, and the rest with minor injuries.”