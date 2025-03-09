Released hostage Omer Shem-Tov shared about keeping Shabbat while in Hamas captivity with a group of volunteers from the Jewish Connection nonprofit. He began with a story of the miracle he experienced making Kiddush every Friday night.

"For five months, I had half a bottle of grape juice that I used for Kiddush. The bottle never ran out, and the juice never spoiled. It reminded me of the story of Chanukah, when a single flask of oil lasted for eight days. It showed me how good God is and how He was with me," Shem-Tov said.

He went on to recount the challenges he faced in captivity and the support he received from the prayers of the Jewish people. "While I was there, I felt every prayer. Even in the darkest places, I felt the light you sent me."

He thanked the Jewish Connection organization and its volunteers for their ongoing support: "You are now part of my family. You supported us all along the way, and you made my family part of yours. Thank you very much, all of you."

His mother, Shelly Shem-Tov, remarked, "This year, I endured the greatest hardship to bring my family home from captivity, and I want to say I couldn't have done it alone."

Omer emphasized the importance of the bonds formed between haredi and secular women: "This way, breaking down the walls between us and creating a bridge together, is so significant. Thanks to my first Shabbat with 'Jewish Connection,' I took upon myself to keep Shabbat. I learned things from my friends that helped me strengthen and maintain my faith. I always say that Shabbat not only kept me – Shabbat kept me safe."

Shelly shared a deep insight with the audience: "It's so important for everyone to feel and learn the love of faith and the strength it provides. Continue being a mission, keep connecting women from the secular world. This is the way that the Creator wants us to go, and only through these connections will redemption come – thanks to these bonds."

The volunteers also met with representatives from the families of the hostages, including Shir Siegel, daughter of Aviva and Keith, who returned from captivity. She shared about the strength her parents found in the Gaza tunnels. Galit, mother of Segev who is still captive, called on the audience to pray for her son and the others, leading a communal prayer that included a chapter of Tehillim and the singing of the song "Our Brothers, the Entire House of Israel" while reading the names of the hostages.

Rabbanit Tzili Schneider, chair of the organization, commented: "It's amazing to see that precisely in the deep darkness of captivity, the hostages found comfort and hope in the Jewish light that illuminated the darkness. The story of Shem-Tov, joining the heart-wrenching testimonies of other captives, tells the moving story of the entire Jewish people, who know how to cling to their Jewish heritage and commandments in the most challenging moments."