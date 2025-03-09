Karl-Jorit Hausdorf, head of AI Business at Fujitsu, spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News from the MBC-25 Tech Conference in Barcelona, on AI technology development.

On the AI takeover of the world of technology, a focal theme at the event in Barcelona, Hausdorf says, “It's impressive. I'm personally still impressed to see what's upcoming news here at the Mobile Work Congress, because there's literally no booth without having new innovations around AI. I think this year has been all about new cases and deploying this technology in very many fields and industries.”

Hausdorf agrees with the sentiment that it happened very fast, as if someone just suddenly turned on the AI switch, “I must say there's still no road map. We are giving customers three-month cycles maximum, and then we see what's next in six months, because AI is moving at a fast pace. It’s not slowing down at all.”

Many fears have risen in regard to AI; that people will lose their jobs, it will make us lazy, we won't want to work, we won't want to learn or explore.

Hausdorf actually thinks that, “AI is generative. It enables people to become more creative in their work with computers. Our relationship to computers will fundamentally change with generative AI, now the purpose is to become more creative using the computer, not like in the past where we had a command relationship with the computer and the computer just literally did what I told it. Now it's about creativity, using the computer with AI to build new stuff, which we haven't even imagined before.”

“Actually the real problem,” states Hausdorf, “is that it is more important to enable people to become AI experts in their own fields, which means AI literacy is a very important skill for the next coming years and we must not forget anyone on that journey.”

He adds that, “a lot of things to be considered [to prevent fake]. Here in Europe there is a regulation under the UAI act, but it's not only about the AI regulation. We must still not forget about copyright as well as GDPR, and this technology needs some sort of an ethical, as well as a regulated, approach that is not just misused and will, at the end of the day, help us humans more than it harms.”

For the simple people among us, who haven’t understood yet how this whole system works, Hausdorf says that he is, “always explaining it in a very human way. It's all about context. Our brain is able to find information which we don't see, just because we have it in our brains. It's context and that's what this technology is all about. It brings context into situations which we don't see as humans. Just by having access to potentially all of the contexts that are available in IT Technologies in your data sets, it delivers the context your company has. You individually might not have this in your brain capacity or you don't think about it, but private GPT will, because it has the context and the IT or AI technology will know about something, which you definitely don't know about at that moment.”

Hausdorf admits that he, “is not really sure what's next and honestly, I think what we're going to see is adoption. We at Fujitsu have always been looking at how to adopt this technology into our own fields. AI in itself will become a very meaningless term. It's all about using it in real life uses, such as employees using it in factories, researchers using it to produce better insights, lawyers using it to enhance their work. There are so many ways in which we now need to learn to make use of this technology, before we think about what's next. I think that's what drives my passion in this current environment is that ‘what's next’ is equally important to what we can do today, but we're not doing it yet.”

“I'm personally deeply impressed by the performance in Israel. We are lucky enough to also have customers there, from many different fields, but the innovation keeps on thriving. I think you are one of those nations who kind of understand technology, but think directly about what can it do for you, rather than just maintaining the view on only technology, but the use cases. You know the adoption is key and that's why I see Israel as one of the leading countries.”