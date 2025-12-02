The IDF's C4I Corps, or Teleprocessing Corps, is undergoing a wide structural transformation following the recent war and the growing need for advanced operational technology.

Two new divisions are being formed: the Sphere Division (responsible for spectrum and communications) and the Artificial Intelligence Division (AI), which will spearhead the IDF’s digital transformation.

The change comes as part of lessons learned from the battlefield, after the IDF identified a growing need for uninterrupted connectivity, real-time operational command, and technological superiority across the cyber and spectrum arenas.

The Sphere Division will focus on control of the spectrum and strategic communications. According to IDF officials, during the war the army expanded its understanding of the offensive potential within the spectrum, including emerging fields such as satellites and space.

The AI Division will lead the development of artificial intelligence capabilities in the IDF, including the integration of advanced information technologies, real-time transcription systems for communication networks, and automation of operational processes.

Among the systems developed during the war:

A real-time transcription system for communications networks in tanks, aircraft, and submarines to improve battlefield command.

A new platform enabling fast and accurate identification of the fallen.

A reserve-force management and mobilization system providing high availability and reducing gaps.

Rapid fire-closure capabilities integrating tens of thousands of users.

The Directorate operates 33 operational-technology professions. Half of its service members are women, and among senior command positions, 40% are women- including two brigadier generals. In addition, a dedicated reserve unit made up of tech-industry professionals has been established and operates under the AI Division.

The IDF is now completing the relocation of thousands of Directorate personnel to the new C4I Campus in Be’er Sheva, as part of consolidating the military’s technological bodies in the south.