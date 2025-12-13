Israel has joined the Pax Silica Initiative, a strategic move led by the United States and unveiled during an international conference attended by nine leading countries in the fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI), semiconductors, and advanced industries, the Prime Minister's Office reported Saturday night.

The conference, which took place Friday in Washington, was attended by representatives from Israel, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the UAE, and Australia - all core nations of the global technology and AI industry.

Representing the State of Israel at the conference, at the directive of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, were National Economic Council Director and Economic Advisor to the Prime Minister, Prof. Avi Simhon, along with the Chief Economist at the Finance Ministry, Dr. Shmuel Abramson, and Head of the National AI Directorate, Erez Eskel.

The initiative aims to build a secure, resilient, and innovative technological ecosystem across the entire value chain - from the extraction of critical minerals and energy, through advanced manufacturing and chips, to AI infrastructure, data centers, and logistics. It seeks to consolidate a new, sustainable economic order for the age of AI and ensure shared prosperity for the member countries.

"Israel's joining of the US-led Pax Silica Initiative is a badge of honor for the State of Israel and the Israeli high-tech industry, which is considered a global leader in innovation and Artificial Intelligence," Simhon said. "Together with our international partners, we are working to fortify the global AI industry, strengthen the resilience of supply chains, and ensure the economic and security prosperity of the participating countries and their citizens."

The participants committed to working in partnership in areas such as strengthening the supply chains of critical minerals, chips, and energy; establishing joint ventures and shared strategic investments; protecting sensitive technologies and infrastructures from access or control by hostile nations; and establishing a trustworthy technological ecosystem - including ICT systems, fiber optic cables, data centers, foundational models, and AI applications.

The Pax Silica Initiative serves as a new international framework designed to unite the leading technology nations and jointly establish the economic order of the Artificial Intelligence era.

The name "Pax Silica" draws inspiration from the Latin term Pax - peace, stability, and enduring prosperity - and the compound Silica, which forms the basis for silicon, the chemical element essential for producing the chips required for the age of AI.