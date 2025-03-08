Rabbi Shalom Dayan, Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Dimona, passed away on Shabbat (the Jewish Sabbath) at the age of 82.

Rabbi Dayan, a beloved and admired figure in Dimona as well as in other communities, served in his position for forty years, and led his community with grace.

He was known for spreading Torah and faith in G-d, and loved by the entire city.

Rabbi Dayan's funeral begins at 11:00p.m. Saturday night. He will be laid to rest in Dimona's cemetery.

Rabbis, public figures, and residents of Dimona and other cities are expected to attend the funeral and pay last respects to the rabbi who had a profound impact on their lives.