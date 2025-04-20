Dimona to award honorary citizenship to Minister Smotrich

דימונה תעניק אזרחות כבוד לשר סמוטריץ' צילום: דוברות

During the Mimouna celebrations held on Saturday night in Dimona, Mayor Benny Bitton announced that the city council has decided to grant honorary citizenship to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, in recognition of his activities for the development and advancement of the city.

The announcement was made during the Mimouna celebrations at the home of Rabbi David Turgeman, head of the Dimona Yeshiva, which was attended by rabbis, members of the city council and dozens of local residents.

Bitton praised the "momentum of development" that the city of Dimona is undergoing, and commended Smotrich’s contribution to these achievements.

During the Mimouna celebrations in Netivot and Dimona, Smotrich commented on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks about the need for a "total victory" in Gaza and called for a strategic change in the campaign.

"The prime minister said a simple and important truth to the Israeli public tonight: We must not end the war without a complete defeat of Hamas and removing it from Gaza," Smotrich said.

He added, "Tonight's statement that we must end this war with victory is significant. We must change the strategy of the war, i.e. go for full occupation of Gaza and not be afraid of a military ruling, if necessary, to destroy Hamas and ensure that Gaza does not pose a threat to Israel. This is the way that we can ensure security and this is the way that we can bring the hostages home very soon."