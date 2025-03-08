US President Donald Trump expressed his surprise after meeting with released hostages earlier this week, learning that none of their Hamas captors showed them any kindness.

"I said, ‘Did you see anybody in there who was kind? They said no,’" Trump recalled while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office.

He continued, "The answer was nobody. There was nobody. Just the opposite. They’d be slapped and punched. One man broke his ribs. He couldn’t breathe for a month. It was brutal,’" which seemed to reference the testimony of recently freed hostage Eli Sharabi.

"I was so surprised. Because you think there’d be a couple of people that would be kind, that would say, ‘You’re going to be okay.’ But they had none of that. It’s pretty amazing," Trump added.