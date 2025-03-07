Shas MK Simon Moshiashvili spoke in the Knesset plenum earlier this week, proposing that Israel "upgrade the strategic relationship between Israel and Azerbaijan."

Moshiashvili called for Azerbaijan’s inclusion in the framework of the Abraham Accords and proposed that the model of close relations between Israel and Azerbaijan should serve as an example for other Muslim nations joining the accords.

"We have an absurd situation: countries that were in a state of war with Israel before signing the Abraham Accords immediately receive various economic and security incentives. In contrast, Azerbaijan, which has been a crucial element in our regional security framework, suffers from US sanctions imposed after the collapse of the Soviet Union. These sanctions prohibit American aid to the Azerbaijani government. It would be appropriate for Israel to leverage its influence on the new administration to encourage support for this Muslim country that stands by our side. After all, we do so for other Arab nations," he noted.

During his speech in the Knesset plenum, MK Moshiashvili highlighted the need to strengthen and upgrade the strategic alliance between Israel and Azerbaijan, with a particular emphasis on Azerbaijan’s unique Jewish community — the only one of its kind in a Muslim country.

Moshiashvili praised the Azerbaijani Jewish community as "an exemplary, active, thriving, and, above all, unified community," and commended Rabbi Zamir Isayev, the leader of the Sephardic Jewish community in Baku, for his significant efforts in fostering relations between the two nations. He noted that Minister Moshe Arbel also visited the community and returned deeply impressed by their Torah study programs, schools, and communal structure.

He further stressed that, unlike in other Muslim countries, Azerbaijan’s government fully supports its Jewish community. Even following the events of October 7, Azerbaijani Muslims came to the Israeli embassy in Baku, expressing solidarity with flowers and memorial candles.

MK Moshiashvili called for an upgrade in relations between the countries and suggested exploring the possibility of incorporating Azerbaijan into the Abraham Accords: "This is the only Muslim country where recognition of Israel is not just a matter of government policy but is deeply ingrained among its people," he noted.

"I seek my brothers," he added. "It is our duty to assist, from an Israeli interest, in deepening the integration of a Muslim country that advocates partnership with Israel, fights against antisemitism, and promotes its Jewish community, as part of the planned expansion of the Abraham Accords."

Responding to Moshiashvili's statements, the Prime Minister's Office said: "Azerbaijan is a key strategic ally of Israel in the Caucasus region, with bilateral relations spanning security, trade, technology, energy, and agriculture. Over the years, these ties have deepened, based on mutual understanding of regional stability and cooperation for the benefit of both nations."

The Knesset deliberated on his proposal to enhance the strategic alliance between Israel and Azerbaijan.

On behalf of the Prime Minister’s Office, Minister of Settlement and National Missions Orit Strock praised MK Simon Moshiashvili for bringing up this important issue in the Knesset, highlighting the respectful and constructive manner in which it was presented — not as a demand or a legislative proposal, but as an enlightening discussion on the importance of relations with Azerbaijan’s Jewish community.

In response to MK Simon Moshiashvili’s agenda proposal on "Upgrading the Strategic Alliance Between Israel and Azerbaijan," Minister Orit Strock stated that the government recognizes the importance of the strategic alliance with Azerbaijan and will continue to strengthen cooperation with both Azerbaijan and the US. She emphasized the significance of advancing ties with the unique Jewish community in a Muslim country.

Strock also affirmed that the government acknowledges the significance of the strategic alliance with Azerbaijan and sees great value in strengthening ties with the Jewish community in this Muslim-majority country.

"The ties between Israel and Azerbaijan are built on a unique partnership based on shared interests and a long-standing friendship. Israel maintains an ongoing dialogue with Azerbaijan on a wide range of issues, including security and diplomatic consultations. This is reflected in mutual visits, such as the visit of Israel’s President to Azerbaijan and the visit of Azerbaijan’s National Security Advisor to Israel," she stated.

She further emphasized that "alongside this, Israel conducts continuous dialogue with the US on these matters, with the goal of deepening regional cooperation and establishing a strong trilateral partnership between Israel, Azerbaijan, and the US. These ties align with Israel’s broader regional strategy, which includes strengthening alliances and building bridges with additional Muslim countries. Israel will continue to reinforce its cooperation with Azerbaijan and the US and will stand firm against any attempt to undermine these relations."