The man who shot and wounded an anti-Israel activist who ran across the street to tackle him during a protest in Massachusetts in September is demanding a trial after the District Attorney prosecuting the case dropped her bid to resolve the case out of court, the Daily Wire reported.

“I am demanding a trial because the district attorney’s office continues to miss deadlines, go back on agreements, and play with my life,” said Scott Hayes. “If they think they have a strong case — which they don’t — I’ll see you in court.”

Scott Hayes, a 47-year-old disabled Iraq War veteran, was attending a pro-Israel rally in Newton, Massachusetts when he was attacked by Caleb Gannon, who ran across a street and into traffic to leap upon and tackle Hayes to the ground, video from the incident shows. Gannon was pulled off of Hayes by witnesses, but continued to attack him. After being attacked multiple times, Hayes eventually drew his firearm and shot Gannon in the stomach in self-defense, after which he provided Gannon with medical aid.

Following the incident, Hayes was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and violation of a constitutional right causing injury. He was eventually released on $5,000 bail. Hayes told the Daily Wire at the time that he had been contracted to provide natural gas leak detention with the National Grid utility, but was barred from working with the company following the incident.

Hayes and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan worked for months to come to terms on an agreement that would avoid a trial. Talks broke down over Ryan's insistence that Hayes be banned from re-entering Newton, the hometown of his attacker Gannon. Hayes refused this condition as he has friends in Newton. Ryan canceled a meeting on the matter this week.

Hayes told the Daily Wire that “it’s absurd that they want to now restrict me from Newton while I have been free to travel there for five months without any incidents."