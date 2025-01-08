A Massachusetts man who was arrested on Saturday for threatening antisemitic violence had a gun, ammunition and a Nazi flag, police said.

Local outlets reported that Matthew Scouras, 34, had allegedly threatened to rape Jewish women and called for people to be shot outside of synagogues.

The FBI alerted police to the threat, and when they searched his home in Beverly, Massachusetts, north of Boston, they reportedly found the Nazi flag, six boxes of ammunition, several guns and numerous other firearm parts. He also had $70,000 in cash.

Scouras faces a range of charges related to illegal possession of firearms and a count of threats to destroy a place of worship.

He has been arraigned and his next hearing is scheduled for next week. He is being held without bail.