Finally, terrorist Caleb Gannon was charged this week with assault and battery, months after he ran through traffic and attacked an American hero, decorated army vet pro-Israel activist Scott Hayes in Newton, Massachusetts.

Gannon has called for the destruction of America, tweeting that the “United States government is a rogue terrorist organization..” and “All police precincts, military bases, and government offices must be liquidated immediately, and all resources from them redirected back into their communities.”

What would you do if Gannon attacked you physically? Scott Hayes, a decorated army vet, did the right thing. Hayes who was peacefully protesting for Israel and was attacked, called 911 and then while waiting for the police to arrive was attacked again and legally shot Gannon.

As a result of this attack, Hayes was seriously injured, requiring painful throat surgery, has lost his job and is facing ten years in jail. Proud to now call this man a friend, this heroic man has had a very difficult time.

Gannon whose violent rhetoric includes calling the U.S. a “terrorist organization” and who praised the murder of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, writing of this young American boy who was kidnapped at a music festival, “He was a terrorist in a foreign land, got what he deserved” was finally charged this week with assault and battery months after he attacked Hayes.

What a warped and terrible system. In Massachusetts it is clear that if you are attacked – even on camera – and defend yourself, you will be in major trouble. A report released by the ADL shows Massachusetts has the second-highest number of antisemitic assaults. We now know that if you are attacked at antisemitic schools like Harvard and Boston University and defend yourself, you may lose your livelihood, have painful surgery and face years in jail.

Why would anyone stay in such a place? Self-defense is illegal in Massachusetts. Who would live in such a place? Who would send their kid to college in a state where they cannot protect themselves?

If someone like Scott Hayes—who legally defends himself against an attacker—can be criminalized, what message does this send to other victims? Imagine an abused spouse in a violent marriage being told, “Take the beating, or face charges for defending yourself.”

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan is shamefully prosecuting Scott Hayes. All decent Americans must demand all charges be dropped against Scott Hayes immediately. It is unacceptable that he has been charged.

When a decorated Iraq War veteran and American citizen is prosecuted for defending himself against an individual who attacked him and who openly supports a terrorist organization, it sends a chilling message: Massachusetts is not a safe place for anyone who values liberty, justice, and security. Caleb Gannon notes “I am so ready for the post-American world” and retweeted a post saying Zionists should feel “unsafe everywhere” and says if “someone were to bomb the US Pentagon they’d be bombing terrorists” and he is the attacker. He needs to be put on terrorist watch lists, not coddled.

It is clear that Massachusetts is not safe for Zionists or gun owners who choose to protect themselves. On the day of this shooting, a coalition of Jewish organizations, including Betar USA, Americans Against Anti-Semitism, Jews Exiting the Democrat Party, Magen Herut Canada and Shields of David called for a boycott of local businesses in Newton, Mass and a travel advisory for Middlesex County.

The advertising campaign since then has made it clear that the justice system’s failure is evident, and the only way to bring about change is through action. The pressure from a boycott sends a clear message: Zionists, and those who love America pro-Israel citizens will not tolerate being treated as second-class or being criminalized for defending themselves.

Boycotts have always been a catalyst for change.

If we allow violent attackers like Caleb Gannon to escape accountability while criminalizing their victims, we are endorsing a system that protects hate and punishes self-defense.

The charges against Scott Hayes must be dropped immediately. Boycott Middlesex County, demand justice for Scott Hayes, and let it be known: the community will not stand for this kind of injustice.

Scott Hayes deserves a medal. Even dropping his charges isn’t enough.

Ronn Torossian is an entrepreneur and philanthropist.



