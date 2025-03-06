Over the past week, security forces conducted counterterrorism operations throughout Judea and Samaria, apprehending 90 wanted suspects, confiscated 14 rifles and thousands of shekels of terrorist funds, the IDF reported Thursday.

Security forces are continuing to operate in northern Samaria.

Throughout the past week, the IDF, ISA, and Israel Border Police operated in Jenin, eliminating terrorists and apprehending approximately 30 wanted suspects.

The forces demolished the houses of three terrorists and questioned a large number of suspects regarding terrorist activity.

Some of the confiscated munitions IDF spokesperson