US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Sean Hannity of Fox News about US President Donald Trump's warning that Hamas must release all hostages soon or "not a single Hamas member will be safe."

When asked by Hannity what he expected would happen, Rubio said that "hopefully that – they’re going to do exactly what he just said."

He noted that people "don’t realize the President meets with these people, he hears their stories; he’s outraged and rightfully so. He’s tired of watching these videos every weekend where hostages that are emaciated are released and bodies are turned over, and sometimes it’s the wrong bodies and there’s five here and three there and there’s games that are being played. And he’s lost his patience with it."

Trump has "been very clear about this from the beginning," Rubio stressed. "He’s created space and time for this to be solved. And now it’s time for seeing it come to an end. Enough of this already."

"These people have been in captivity now for over a year and a half. These are monsters. It needs to stop. And I wish there were more international pressure along the same lines here, but I’m glad he’s putting those statements out.

"I think he’s – he doesn’t say these things and not mean it, as folks are finding out around the world. If he says he’s going to do something, he’ll do it. He’ll do it. And so they’d better take that seriously."

On Wednesday, Trump posted on social media networks, "Shalom Hamas’ means Hello and Goodbye - You can choose. Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you. Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted!"

"I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say,” he continued. I have just met with your former Hostages whose lives you have destroyed. This is your last warning!"

He added, "For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance. Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!"