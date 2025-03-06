The Tikva Forum for hostages families on Thursday morning praised US President Donald Trump's recent ultimatum to Hamas, in which he warned that now is Hamas' "last chance" to release the hostages.

"We demand Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu adopt Trump's statements and set a very close deadline for Hamas to release all of the hostages in one single group on a single bus," they said.

"The games are over. The hostages need to return now, they have no time."

The Forum continued: "Prime Minister, President Trump has extended us a rope and weapon, this is the backing that you demanded throughout the entire war and which you did not always receive - this is the opportunity. Release of the hostages of fire and smoke like has never been seen before in Gaza's history. The ball is in your court! Set a deadline by which we will keep our threats and return all the hostages."

On Wednesday, Trump wrote on his social media channels: “‘Shalom Hamas’ means Hello and Goodbye - You can choose. Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you. Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted!”

“I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say,” he continued. I have just met with your former Hostages whose lives you have destroyed. This is your last warning!

“For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance. Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!” the President wrote.