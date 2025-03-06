A poll conducted by the Midgam institute for Channel 12 News and published on Wednesday finds that a new party composed of Yesh Atid and National Unity, headed by Gadi Eisenkot, could garner 23 seats.

In a situation where a party led by Naftali Bennett runs for the Knesset, along with a joint slate of National Unity and Yesh Atid led by Gadi Eisenkot, Likud wins 24 seats, the Eisenkot-Lapid slate gets 23, and Bennett’s party secures 22.

Shas wins 9 seats, the Democrats 9, United Torah Judaism 8, Yisrael Beytenu 8, Otzma Yehudit 7, Hadash-Ta’al 5, and Ra’am 5. In this scenario, the Religious Zionist Party falls below the electoral threshold.

In terms of blocs, the current opposition wins 67 seats, while the current coalition receives 48 seats.

In a scenario where Yesh Atid and National Unity run separately, and a party led by Bennett joins the race, Bennett wins 24 seats, as does Likud. Yesh Atid wins 11 seats, the Democrats 10, National Unity 9, Shas 9, United Torah Judaism 8, Yisrael Beytenu 8, Otzma Yehudit 7, Hadash-Ta’al 5, and Ra’am 5. In this scenario, the Religious Zionist Party remains below the electoral threshold.

In this case as well, the opposition holds 67 seats and could form a government. The current coalition would win 48 seats.

If Knesset elections were to be held today with the existing parties running, Likud would win 25 seats, National Unity led by Benny Gantz would win 16, Yesh Atid led by Yair Lapid 14, and the Democrats win 14 as well.

Yisrael Beytenu wins 12 seats, Shas would win 9 seats, United Torah Judaism 8, Otzma Yehudit 8, Hadash-Ta’al 5, Ra’am 5, and the Religious Zionist Party 4.

In terms of blocs, the opposition would win 61 seats and could form a government. The coalition would secure 54 seats.