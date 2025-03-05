US President Donald Trump on Tuesday night addressed a joint session of Congress, his first such address since the start of his second term in office. This speech is typically known as the “State of the Union” address.

Hamas captivity survivors including Iair Horn, Keith and Aviva Siegel, Noa Argamani, and Omer Shem Tov were invited to the speech. Families of hostages who are still being held captive in Gaza were invited as well.

Following the meeting at the White House that ended in a blowup with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy, Trump is expected to address the issue of peace in Ukraine in his speech, among other topics.

The President is also expected to address economic issues.