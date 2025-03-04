A delegation of evangelical leaders who advise the Trump Administration visited the Binyamin Regional Council this week. They came to strengthen personal and national ties with Israel, and to express their support for the Jewish communities in Judea and in Samaria.

A highlight of the visit was the heritage site of Ancient Shiloh. The leaders were deeply impressed by the Red Heifer project, which brought cattle from the United States to Israel in the biblical tradition, and they prayed at the site for the success of both Israel and the United States.

Additionally, the visitors toured a lookout point in the community of Psagot overlooking Ramallah, where they were shown the geographical proximity between populations and the security challenges facing Jewish communities in the region. The delegation later visited the Binyamin security center, where they were impressed by the life-saving work of the security teams.

Yisrael Ganz, Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council & Chairman of the Yesha Council, accompanied the delegation and emphasized the importance of applying Israeli sovereignty.

"The application of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria is a necessary step to ensure the safety of Israel and the future of Jewish communities in this region. Here is the cradle of Jewish history and the events of the Bible. We are grateful to our American leaders for their support and hope that during President Trump’s tenure, we can make progress on this crucial issue for Israel’s security and regional stability," Ganz said.

Eliana Passentin International Desk Director for the Binyamin Regional Council, said, "I feel that these are very special times that the United States of America is backing Israel. We have a window of opportunity to make a change here. America understands and respects our right to defensible borders and understands the historic importance of this region. It's exciting and such a wonderful feeling after years of the former administration to feel the warm embrace from these people, from this new administration, I want to thank our guests for everything they have been doing for Israel."

The delegation expressed strong support for Jewish communities in the region and pledged to continue working to strengthen ties between Christian communities in the U.S. and Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria.

Tony Perkins, an American politician and influential pastor who took part in the delegation, summarized the visit by stating:

"What we saw today changed our perception of the reality in this region. The Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria are not just a historical right but also a security necessity. We will convey a clear message to President Trump and his administration: There must be support for Israeli sovereignty in these areas, which are an inseparable part of our shared Jewish and Christian heritage."

As part of the visit, members of the delegation announced the establishment of a Christian Presidents’ Caucus for Israel, which will include close associates of the Trump administration, as well as members of Congress and Senators. The opening conference of the caucus will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, in Jerusalem. Delegation participants included: Tony Perkins, Ralph Reed, Lance Wallnau, Luke Moon, and Mario Bramnick.