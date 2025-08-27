Communications Minister Dr. Shlomo Karhi participated in a special event honoring the communities of Binyamin and spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about advancing sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the development of infrastructure in the region.

“This is a historic process to firmly establish our presence in the land and to declare that all of the Land of Israel belongs to us. With G-d’s help, soon after sovereignty on the ground, there will also be sovereignty by law. My teacher and rabbi, Rabbi Mazuz, would say: ‘Do not fear them, for Hashem your G-d fights for you.’ Mainly do not fear the UN,” Karhi said.

Turning to Israel’s position in the international arena, the Minister stressed: “We will do what is best for Israel’s security. After October 7, we will not give a gift to terror in the form of a Palestinian state. The entire territory west of the Jordan River belongs to us, this is the complete Land of Israel.”

Karhi was also asked about Benny Gantz’s proposal to establish a unity government. “Benny Gantz is pretty much past his expiration date. He has no significance and everyone manages without him. He is trying to position himself by claiming that he will save the government so that it will bring back the hostages and win the war. We are doing that without him.”

“The ones preventing the return of the hostages are Hamas, not the Government of Israel,” Karhi emphasized. “This attempt to drive a wedge and say there are elements within the government that must be saved from themselves, we don’t need such distractions. We saw Gantz in the Cabinet, the leaks, and his briefings against the Prime Minister.”