Hamas on Monday sharply condemned the closure of the border crossings to the Gaza Strip for the entry of goods and humanitarian aid, describing it as “a crime of collective punishment against innocent civilians” and a “blatant violation of international humanitarian law.”

A statement published by the terrorist organization claimed that “preventing the arrival of food, medicine, and basic needs is a clear war crime, a pathetic attempt to strangle our steadfast people, and to impose a catastrophic reality on more than two million Palestinians, in blatant defiance of all human values and international laws.”

The Hamas statement further claimed that the decision by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to whom it referred as a “war criminal,” to prevent aid from entering the Strip reflects a disregard for law and international agreements, as well as a lack of concern for the consequences of “his crimes,” while exploiting the full support of the American administration.

Hamas called on Arab and Islamic countries, the UN, and the international community to act urgently to lift the restrictions and allow immediate aid into the Strip.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministers of Arab countries convened for a closed session in Cairo on Monday, in preparation for an Arab summit scheduled for Tuesday.

At the summit, the ministers are expected to discuss the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, with one of the anticipated decisions being the rejection of a plan attributed to US President Donald Trump, which proposes the relocation of residents of Gaza during the reconstruction period.