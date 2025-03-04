The Trump administration is pausing all aid to Ukraine, including weapons in transit or in Poland, Fox News reported on Monday.

A senior Defense Department official told Bloomberg that the pause will be in place until Trump determines that Ukraine is demonstrating a good-faith commitment to peace.

The pause follows Friday’s contentious meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House.

Earlier on Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration has already paused financing new arms sales to Ukraine and is now weighing a freeze on weapons shipments.

The freeze would affect weapons shipments from US stockpiles, the report added.

According to WSJ, the financing was paused in recent weeks, as part of the Trump administration's general freeze on foreign aid.

The general pause included military aid, and exceptions for Israel and Egypt, but not for Ukraine.

During Friday’s meeting, Trump and Vice President JD Vance exchanged sharp words with Zelenskyy over the nature of US support for Ukraine and whether Zelenskyy had shown sufficient gratitude.

“You’re not really in good position right now,” Trump scolded Zelenskyy, adding, “You’re gambling with World War III.”

Trump warned Zelenskyy that Ukraine had to make a deal with the United States, or his country would end its support.

"Your people are very brave, but you're either going to make a deal or we're out, and if we're out, you'll fight it out," Trump said, adding, "I don't think it's going to be pretty, but you'll fight it out, but you don't have the cards."

Trump also told Zelenskyy, "And you're not acting at all thankful, and that's not a nice thing."

Vance, meanwhile, criticized Zelenskyy as “disrespectful” for attempting to debate the conflict in public.

“Mr. President, with respect, I think it's disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of the American media. Right now, you guys are going around and forcing conscripts to the front lines because you have manpower problems. You should be thanking the President for trying to bring an end to this conflict,” Vance said.

Zelenskyy replied, “Have you ever been to Ukraine that you say what problems we have? Come once.”

“I've actually watched and seen the stories, and I know what happens is you bring people, you bring them on a propaganda tour, Mr. President,” Vance fired back. “Do you disagree that you've had problems bringing people into your military? And do you think that it's respectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?”

When Zelenskyy tried to reply, Trump interjected and said, “You're gambling with the lives of millions of people. You're gambling with World War III. And what you're doing is very disrespectful to this country.”

Following the heated exchange, Zelenskyy left the White House earlier than scheduled and a press conference with Trump was cancelled.