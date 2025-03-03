Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a threatening message to Hamas this evening (Monday) at an event marking the 33rd anniversary of the passing of Menachem Begin.

"In recent days, we have brought for burial Israel, with a painful heart, eight additional martyrs who were murdered by the terrorists in Gaza," Katz said.

He also said that "the ceasefire agreement with the Hamas murderers, and the heavy prices that Israel has paid - and is prepared to pay in the future - were intended to bring about the rapid release of all living Israeli hostages and to bring for burial in Israel all the hostages who are no longer among the living. This is our moral duty and this is our supreme goal. These days we are working to bring about the realization of this goal."

"Despite the repeated violations by the Hamas terrorist organization and its refusal of the outline proposed by President Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, [Steve] Witkoff, we have responded to the mediators' request to allow a few more days of negotiations - and in the meantime, we have stopped humanitarian aid to Gaza," he said.

Katz added, "Make no mistake, Hamas - this is just the beginning. If Hamas does not release the hostages soon - the gates of Gaza will be closed and the gates of hell will open."

"We will return to fighting, and they will meet the IDF with strength and in ways they have never known - until complete victory. We will never allow Hamas to rule Gaza. This fighting will end with two clear achievements: the release of all our hostages and the crushing of Hamas rule in Gaza," he said.