Israel and the United States are contemplating withdrawing from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, i24NEWS reporter Avishai Grinzaig revealed on Sunday.

According to the report, Minister Ron Dermer is coordinating the efforts on this matter with senior officials in the Trump administration, on behalf of Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Israel has so far cooperated with the courts in The Hague, but the tailwind from the Trump administration and the sanctions imposed on the International Criminal Court are prompting Netanyahu and Dermer to support a significant move, the report said.

Billionaire Elon Musk, a close associate of President Donald Trump, wrote over the weekend that the United States should withdraw from NATO as well as from the UN.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in response to the report, "Israel on Friday submitted a response to the new and distorted proceedings against it at the ICJ. Regarding the future — decisions will be made by the Prime Minister, in consultation with Foreign Minister Sa’ar and Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer."