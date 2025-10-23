Following a ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague that Israel must allow UNRWA to resume operations in the Gaza Strip, a senior Israeli official clarified that such a move is out of the question and there are no plans to change the current policy.

In an interview with Kan Reshet Bet, the official explained, “From our perspective, UNRWA will not set foot in Gaza again. Israel’s experience with UN agencies in Gaza has shown that they have either completely failed in their mission or were effectively influenced and operated by Hamas.”

He added that a clear message on the matter has also been conveyed to the Americans.

“We hope the United States will see eye to eye with Israel on this issue,” the official added.

In Wednesday’s ruling, issued at the request of the United Nations, the court determined that Israel had not provided sufficient evidence to prove that a significant portion of UNRWA employees were operating on behalf of Hamas, nor did it provide proofs that the agency is not a neutral body.