The IDF Spokesperson's Unit published a summary of the Israeli security forces' counterterrorism operations in Judea and Samaria over the month of February

As part of Operation Wall of Iron, Israeli security forces continued the counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria and other areas.

According to the summary, over the past month security forces in Judea and Samaria eliminated approximately 25 terrorists, including weapons dealers, terrorists who manufactured, planted, and detonated explosive devices, and those who planned terrorist attacks and posed a threat to the security forces.

In addition, around 350 wanted individuals were apprehended, approximately 120 weapons were confiscated, and hundreds of explosive devices were destroyed.

The Israeli security forces stressed that they "will continue counterterrorism operations throughout Judea and Samaria to ensure the security of the residents and citizens of the State of Israel."

credit: דובר צה"ל

