Members of a tour to The Auschwitz Museum, organized by Bushey Synagogue in Hertfordshire, UK, were taken aback when museum security personnel seized their Israeli flags. The Jewish Chronicle reported that the museum later clarified that while national flags are permitted, any modifications—such as symbols or slogans—violate its regulations. The Auschwitz Museum has defended its decision to confiscate Israeli flags adorned with yellow hostage ribbons from Jewish tourists visiting from the UK.

The confrontation occurred after the group passed through the airport-style security checks at the Auschwitz I museum. Some members had worn the flags draped over their shoulders, as they had done earlier at Auschwitz II, but were stopped and told they could not proceed.

The 46-member group, which included Bushey’s senior rabbi, Elchonon Feldman, was deeply upset by the decision.

“The group was really shocked and couldn’t understand it,” said Lawrence Bentley, 76. “It’s terrible that this happened in today’s world.”

Bentley and his wife, Stella, 74, who helped organize the trip alongside the Jewish heritage charity JRoots, explained to security officers that the yellow ribbons symbolized the hostages in Gaza. However, guards insisted that the addition of the ribbons transformed the flags into a “political statement” and confiscated them.

The Bentleys, who had visited Auschwitz twice before, had purchased 30 hostage flags in Hostage Square, Tel Aviv, during a recent trip to Israel. “We knew people would want to wear them. People often bring Israeli flags to the museum and want to wear them at the memorial,” Bentley said.

While his own flag remained hidden in his bag during security checks, he displayed it once inside. “When we were in Auschwitz, we all gathered with the flag and sang,” he said. “I had to reveal it discreetly so our tour guides wouldn’t see.”

The group sang “Am Yisrael Chai” and “Oseh Shalom.” “As horrific as that place is, singing reaffirmed that we are still here,” Bentley explained.

They lit candles and recited prayers for the hostages, with the women in the group reading aloud the names of each hostage.

A spokesperson for the Auschwitz Museum defended the policy, stating: “Visitors to the Auschwitz Memorial are allowed to bring national flags; but these must not be altered in any way. Any altered flag, by way of adding slogans, symbols, or other modifications, is no longer considered a national flag and does not comply with the Memorial’s regulations. All visitors agree to these guidelines when purchasing an entry ticket.

“The Israeli flag in question had been altered with the addition of a yellow ribbon. As a result, it no longer qualified as a national flag and, therefore, did not comply with our regulations.” The spokesperson emphasized that this policy reflects “our commitment to preserving the dignity and historical integrity of this important site.”

“We’ve been saying ‘never again,’ yet here we are, witnessing crimes against Jews and Israelis, just as the Nazis did throughout Europe,” Bentley concluded. “That’s why we had to remember the hostages during our visit.”