The manager of the Religious Zionism party, Yehuda Veld, participated in the March of the Living held in Auschwitz, Poland. Veld, a reserve officer, brought with him an Israeli flag that accompanied him in battles in Gaza and Lebanon.

Veld told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News that his grandfather, Chaim Feldheim, 90, is a Holocaust survivor from Hungary. "Most of his family perished at Auschwitz. He managed to escape with his mother thanks to partisans who blew up the railway tracks," he said.

One of the most moving moments of the march occurred when he stood by the crematoria in Auschwitz and recited Kaddish. "I said Kaddish in memory of the large family that perished there and in memory of six million Jews who perished," he said.

Vald emphasized the significance of the flag he carried with him, telling that it was the same flag that accompanied him and his soldiers throughout the last days of fighting, including in Khan Yunis. "This is the same spirit of bravery of those survivors who endured the Holocaust. We continue this spirit," he said.

He also mentioned that he marched alongside soldiers who were injured in battles and are currently at home. "We walked with this flag. This is the spirit of the people of Israel. This is the spirit that continues from generation to generation," he added.

According to him, the main message he takes from the event is a call for unity, especially in the political arena. "We walked here together, different parties, because in the end, when our brothers and sisters were burned here, no one asked them what they think."

Veld concluded his remarks with the hope of bringing the spirit of unity and determination from the march and battlefield into the Knesset. "This flag is not my story - it is the story of the people of Israel. This march is a story of the people of Israel," he said.