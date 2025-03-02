Arab media networks have reported that at least one terrorist was killed in an Israeli drone attack east of Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip, and several others were injured, including one seriously.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office reported shortly after the ceasefire officially ended, that Israel would adopt the US plan, according to which the ceasefire would be extended over Ramadan and Passover, during which half of the hostages would be released.

According to the PM’s announcement, as the ceasefire goes into effect, already on its first day, half of the hostages, both alive and dead, are due to be released. In addition, if agreements are reached for a permanent ceasefire, the remaining hostages will be released. However, Hamas has rejected the plan.



The outline was proposed by US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Whitkoff. "Witkoff proposed the outline for extending the ceasefire after feeling that at this stage there was no chance of bridging the sides and ending the war, and that more time is needed for talks on a permanent ceasefire," it was reported.



The announcement also stressed that the possibility of returning to combat was not off the table. "While Hamas has repeatedly violated the agreement, Israel has not, and according to the agreement, Israel can return to fighting after the 42nd day if it feels that the negotiations are ineffective. This clause was supported by a auxiliary letter from the previous US administration which was also supported by the Trump administration."

Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi responded to the outline: "Israel has repeatedly evaded the agreements it signed. This ongoing manipulation will not return the hostages to their families, on the contrary, it will continue their suffering and endanger their lives."



Mardawi emphasized that the only way to complete the implementation of the agreement is to continue to the second stage of the deal, which includes "a permanent ceasefire, a full withdrawal of IDF forces from the Gaza Strip, the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and the release of prisoners."



Meanwhile, the government will today approve the expansion and extension of the special order that allows conscription through “Order 8,” since the previous order is due to expire today. The new order will authorize the IDF to recruit up to 400,000 soldiers for reserve duty by the end of May 2025. This is an expansion of the previous order, which approved a maximum mobilization of up to 320,000 reservists.