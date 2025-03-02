Economy Minister Nir Barkat (Likud) was asked on Friday whether he had watched the interview of captivity survivor Eli Sharabi , who lost his wife and two daughters on the morning of the October 7 massacre, and responded that he was “dealing with more important matters.”

During the interview, which aired on Channel 12's program "Ofira and Levinson", hosts Ofira Asayag and Chaim Levinson pressed, "What could be more important?" and the Minister replied, "Matters of the highest importance. I have a role; I am a minister."

Later in the interview, Barkat claimed that Netanyahu is "the supreme leader." In response, Levinson retorted: "There’s no supreme leader here; this isn’t North Korea." Barkat replied: "It’s a fact, he’s the one who makes the decisions."

Barkat released an apology after facing backlash on social media, saying, "I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart to Eli Sharabi, the families of the hostages, and anyone who was hurt by my statement on the Ofira and Levinson show. After watching [the interview with Sharabi], Eli’s story moved me and touched me deeply; without a doubt, it is a shattering document. Sharabi is an exemplar and an inspiration to the entire people of Israel.”

“I agree with him that the issue of the hostages is about neither right nor left—it’s about integrity!! And everyone needs to find that integrity. Since October 7, I have been supporting hostage families, visiting the wounded in rehabilitation wards across the country, and attending the funerals of soldiers who fell while defending the state. When the deals were brought to a vote in the government, I supported them and made my voice clearly heard in favor of bringing all our loved ones home. And we will do it—we will bring them all back, the fallen and the living alike, and achieve all the objectives of the war," added Barkat.