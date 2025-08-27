Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat took part in a special event honoring the recognition of new towns in the Binyamin region. Speaking in an interview with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, Barkat emphasized the need to apply Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria and called for the dismantling of the Palestinian Authority.

“What a pleasure, the end of summer, and we’re celebrating during a historic moment,” Barkat said. “The crisis we faced during the October 7th massacre was severe—there is still work to be done, hostages to bring home, and the operation in Gaza to complete. But we also have a tremendous opportunity. Now is the time to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. Now is the time to dismantle the Palestinian Authority.”

Barkat reiterated an alternative vision based on what he referred to as the “Emirates model,” beginning in Hebron. Barkat has detailed the plan in the past, and is currently working on applying it, in collaboration with Binyamin Regional Council governor Israel Ganz and the Israeli government.

“God willing, we will succeed in dividing and dismantling the Palestinian Authority and moving toward a model of autonomous Palestinian emirates,” Barkat explained. “This model includes full Israeli recognition of the territories of Judea and Samaria.”

He added that he had been in direct contact with local leaders in Hebron. “When the sheikhs of Hebron say they want nothing to do with the corrupt Palestinian Authority, and they recognize Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people—something the PA has never done—it shows a path forward,” he said. “They oppose terrorism and are ready to cooperate with the State of Israel. They aren’t seeking statehood and have no national aspirations. They simply want to live alongside us peacefully.”

According to Barkat, the idea has broad support across the settlement movement and various government ministries. “This is a model backed by leaders of the settlement movement—Israel Ganz, Samaria governor Yossi Dagan, and ministers throughout the government, including, of course, the Prime Minister,” he said. “It’s a question of timing—when and how to implement it.”

Looking ahead, Barkat warned of an upcoming diplomatic confrontation at the UN. “At the end of September, we expect a diplomatic tsunami against Israel. But imagine if half the Palestinians stand up and say: ‘Don’t recognize them—recognize us. We are the true Palestinians, the people of Hebron. We’ve lived here for 700 years. We know how to live in peace with Israeli communities.’ That would be a dramatic moment on the international stage.”

Barkat concluded by expressing confidence in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s support for the plan. “I have no doubt the Prime Minister supports this direction. It’s just a matter of timing and coordination. I hope we’ll move forward with it as soon as possible.”