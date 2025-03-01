A week after being released from Hamas captivity, Omer Shem-Tov was discharged from Bilinson Hospital after completing the necessary tests.

Crowds of Israelis awaited him with flags and placards outside his Herzliya home.

It was further reported from the hospital that "upon his discharge, Omer will begin the process of rehabilitation. The hospital will be at Omer's and his family's disposal and they will continue to receive all the support they need."

"Beilinson Hospital will remain ready and prepared, understanding that the mission will not be completed until all the hostages return home."