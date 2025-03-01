Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have instructed the IDF to prepare to protect the Druze village of Jaramana, Syria, following an attack by Syrian government forces on the area.

Jaramana likes three kilometers southeast of Damascus, Syria's capital.

In a sharp statement, the two said that Israel will not allow harm to the Druze in Syria.

"We will not allow the extreme Islamist terror regime in Syria to harm the Druze," they said. "If the regime harms the Druze - it will be harmed by us."

In accordance with Netanyahu and Katz's instruction, the IDF was instructed to send a harsh warning message to the Syrian regime, and prepare to respond in case of an additional attack against the Druze in Jaramana.

"We are committed to our brothers, the Druze in Israel, to do everything in order to prevent harm to their brothers, the Druze in Syria," they stressed. "We will take all of the necessary steps to protect their security."

Israel's instruction follows a military escalation in southern Syria, which reports say indicates the increasing fighting between the Syrian regime forces and the Druze residents who oppose the Assad regime. Israel is tensely following the developments due to concerns for the civilian population and the disruption of stability on Israel's northern border.