Arab affairs analyst Zvi Yehezkeli told i24 that the tensions and fears of escalation during Ramadan are particularly an Israeli issue due to Hamas' conduct.

"We are amid Hamas' efforts to turn this Ramadan, as they do each year, into a month of terror. It is astounding that while 1.5 billion Muslims who celebrate Ramadan with fasting and introspection, only here have the Palestinians turned this holiday into one of blood, branded and encouraged by Hamas," explained Yehezkeli.

He added, "We are in a hostage exchange deal and there is talk of a second phase. Hamas seeks to pressure us through attacks and they know it's possible. Yesterday's attack wasn't carried out by an illegal infiltrator but by a Palestinian married to an Israeli Arab with Israeli citizenship, and his children are Israeli Arabs. He moved around Israel with a car that had yellow plates."

According to him, the identity of the attacker illustrates the complexity and issues with the Palestinians. "This is a type of jihad conducted through marriage, family unification, and by any means possible. Security forces claim there was no warning, and rightly so, because they cannot identify intentions in the heart of such an individual. If he had stayed a little longer, he would have received citiznship, and after such an attack, his family might even receive a survivor's pension."