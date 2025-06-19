Arab affairs commentator Zvi Yehezkeli believes Iran has come to understand that the campaign against Israel is effectively decided.

“The decrease in rocket and missile fire is partly due to successful strikes on launch systems,” he said on i24NEWS, “but I also detect a drop in motivation. Some within Iran’s security establishment understand this is a lost battle. Once Trump makes his declaration, Iran knows the game is over.”

Yehezkeli added that while the regime attempts to conceal its situation, Iranian citizens are increasingly aware of the truth.

“They don’t communicate honestly with the public, but the people know the regime is fighting for its survival. While Israel hasn’t officially declared regime change as its goal, the strikes are creating conditions for an internal uprising against the regime’s institutions.”

Interpreting recent statements from US President Donald Trump, Yehezkeli said, “If I’m reading Trump’s social media posts correctly, he’s talking about complete surrender. To me, that means the regime will have no right to exist the day after—and we must insist on that.”

“An Iranian regime without nuclear capabilities remains a threat. But nuclear remnants without the regime—the danger is gone,” he concluded.