Beilinson Hospital announced on Thursday that captivity survivor Tal Shoham, who was admitted to the hospital after being freed by Hamas this past Saturday, has been discharged after completing the necessary tests.

Upon his release, Shoham will begin a daily rehabilitation process at the hospital.

Beilinson clarified that they will continue to be available to Shoham, providing him and his family with all the required medical and emotional support.

The hospital reiterated its call to the media and the public to respect the privacy of Tal and his family during these sensitive days.

"We will continue to be prepared and ready, with the understanding that the mission will not be complete until all the hostages return home," the hospital stated.