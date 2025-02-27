Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Mrs. Sara Netanyahu, met today (Thursday) with Keith Siegel, who was released from Hamas captivity along with his wife, Aviva, who was also released as part of the first hostage deal, and their daughter, Shir.

At the beginning of the meeting, Keith wanted to thank the Prime Minister for the efforts that led to his release and the release of other hostages. He expressed that the Prime Minister showed courage and leadership. Shir and Aviva Siegel also wanted to thank the Prime Minister's wife, Sara Netanyahu, for her work in freeing the hostages.

During the warm meeting, the Prime Minister and his wife said that, along with the entire Israeli people, they were very excited to see Keith home. The Prime Minister mentioned that he had promised Aviva and Shir that Keith would return home, and he was happy that this promise had been fulfilled.

Mrs. Netanyahu told the Siegel family that the release of the hostages was thanks to the courage, heroism, and sacrifice of the soldiers in battle. She added that she had witnessed first-hand the supreme efforts the Prime Minister was making for the sacred mission of returning all of the hostages.

Keith asked to discuss the difficult conditions in captivity and the coping and rehabilitation process after his return home. He also stated, "For me, the story is not over yet—I am responsible for the remaining hostages."

The Prime Minister supported Keith and replied, "I am constantly working to release the remaining hostages. I will not leave anyone behind “