Nechemia Epstein just turned 19. Five months ago, he was approached by men who promised him easy money. A few thousand shekels to carry a bag across the border. He'd be home in two days, they said. He didn't know what was inside. He didn't know that khat - completely legal in Israel - is considered a drug in Germany, and carries up to 10 years in prison.

For five months, Nechemia has been locked in the Ottweiler Prison in the city of Saarbrücken. He is unable to speak German, with no one fighting for him. He has a Magen David tattoo on his arm. In prison, it has made him a target. He's been attacked, hospitalized, and held in isolation. There is concern for his life.

Now this week, German authorities will decide his fate.

The Epstein family has no money for lawyers. Without a skilled attorney to fight for him, Nechemia - a teenager who made one naive mistake - could spend the next decade in a harsh German prison.

A global race is currently underway to bring this beloved teenager home, alive, before it's too late.