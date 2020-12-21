Jewish teen killed in accident during police chase

A Jewish teen was killed Monday afternoon in a car accident which occurred during a police chase in Samaria.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Kochav HaShachar in the Binyamin district of Samaria, just west of the Jordan Valley, when police officers attempted to apprehend a group of young Israeli men suspected of throwing stones at Arab vehicles in the area.

When the suspects fled, undercover police officers pursued them in a vehicular chase.

During the chase, the driver of the suspects’ car lost control and the vehicle skidded off the road.

Several people were injured in the crash, including one youth who was declared dead at the scene.

The injured suspects were evacuated to the hospital while handcuffed.

Honenu attorney Nati Rom was dispatched to the hospital to provide legal aid to the suspects.