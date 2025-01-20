Two people were wounded on Monday evening in a shooting incident near Ramat Gilad in Samaria. One of the victims is in critical condition, the other is in moderate condition.

There is a suspicion being investigated that the wounded were accidentally shot by a police officer who was sprayed with pepper spray during a riot by masked Jewish youths.

Rescuers Without Borders reported that the incident took place on Highway 55 between Kedumim and Karnei Shomron, near Ramat Gilad.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics are providing medical treatment at the scene to two victims.

Meanwhile, the IDF reported that IDF and Israel Border Police Forces were dispatched to the area of Al Funduq in the last hour after receiving reports regarding riots in the area.

Dozens of right-wing extremists reportedly rioted in the area of Al Funduq and set fire to vehicles there.