‏Thousands of Jews worldwide gathered in remembrance and prayer to mark the Khojaly massacre, alongside ceremonies held in Israel. The victims of Khojaly and the southern Israeli communities have become symbols of shared pain, strengthening diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and Israel.

‏Dozens of Jewish communities of Azerbaijani descent, in Israel and around the world, marked today the memorial day of the Khojaly massacre — a tragic event that occurred 33 years ago, in which 613 residents were killed during the Nagorno-Karabakh War when Armenian forces invaded Azerbaijani territory. On the night between February 25th and 26th, the militants attacked a small town named Khojaly in the Karabakh region, and thousands of Azerbaijanis were displaced from their homes.

‏In the Jewish communities, memorial candles were lit, prayers were recited, and emotional ceremonies were held in memory of the victims, emphasizing the special connection between Azerbaijan and Israel and the massacre on October 7th.

‏Rabbi Zamir Isayev, the Rabbi of the Sephardic community in Baku, emphasized the clear parallel between the two events: “The comparison between Khojaly and the massacre of Israelis in the Gaza envelope is very clear to Azerbaijanis. This is exactly why, when Azerbaijanis saw the atrocities of the terrorists on October 7th, they came in droves to the Israeli embassy with flowers, flags, and toys to express solidarity.”

The event Courtesy of the Jewish School Secretariat in Baku

‏As a reminder, exceptional solidarity with Israel was observed in Azerbaijan, unlike in any other Muslim country. The country did not experience pro-Palestinian demonstrations and even increased its oil supply to Israel during the recent period, despite pressure from Turkey and Iran.

‏At the Jewish school in Baku, led by Rabbi Isayev, a memorial ceremony was held today for the 613 victims murdered in Khojaly, where the victims of October 7th were also remembered. Similarly, in Israel, Azerbaijani descendants commemorated the tragic day with emotional ceremonies, emphasizing the deep historical and cultural connection between the two nations.

‏“In Khojaly and the Gaza border area , the terrorists tried to break the spirit of the people through brutal massacres, but they failed,” said Adam Amilov, President of the international organization “AZIZ” - Azerbaijan Israel, who organized the memorial ceremony in Israel. “These shared tragedies not only brought the nations closer but also strengthened diplomatic relations and mutual support on the international stage.”

‏“Azerbaijani Jews living in Israel play a special role in deepening the warm relations between the countries. Jews of Azerbaijani origin, who grew up in a culture of friendship and mutual respect, have become a living bridge between the two countries,” Amilov added.

‏“The shared pain of Azerbaijan and Israel has become a bridge of hope and unity between the two nations. The memory of the victims and Azerbaijan’s support for Israel strengthen the mutual bond between the countries and highlight the power of the human spirit in the face of terror and pain,” he said.