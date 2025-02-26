Dana Silberman Sitton, sister of murdered hostage Shiri Bibas and aunt to Ariel and Kfir Bibas, spoke at their funeral Wednesday, tearfully mourning their loss and promising that Hamas and their supporters will not succeed in their mission.

"Baz, Lulu, and Purpur. For a whole year I've been preparing myself for this moment, but nothing could truly prepare me adequately for saying goodbye to you," she began. "Baz has been Shiri's nickname since we were children. I've already shared how much we looked forward to becoming aunts. Shiri and I decided that when we had children, they couldn't call us by our first names — only 'aunt!' And so it was."

"Lia, Alon, and Erez were blessed with an aunt like no other, caring, loving, and protective. Shiri and I grew up in a home filled with love, compassion, and understanding. Dad and Mom raised us to be strong women, to love others and respect differences. When we were children, I was the annoying sister; Shiri was always the innocent and sweet one. Shiri wanted to clean the table — I would lie on it. Shiri wanted to watch television — I would suddenly feel compelled to dance in front of it.

"I admit I tormented her a bit and always waited for her reaction. 'Why don't you get back at me?' I would ask. And Shiri would say, 'Wait until I'm older, then I'll get you back.' A few years ago, I reminded her that I was still waiting... When our children came along, I told her about their antics and she said, 'See? Now they're getting you back for everything you did to me.'

"When Shiri and I would pick up the children from kindergarten, we would go straight to Mom and Dad's house. We'd open the door, and they would immediately rush to hug and kiss their grandchildren and whisk them away. Shiri and I would look at each other and say, 'Well, it seems we're unnecessary here.' That's how deeply they loved their grandchildren — with such special love. Now Baz, you're here beside them, with them, so I'm not worried.

"My Lulu, a little redhead with a mischievous laugh, playful yet gentle, small but wise. I was privileged to be your aunt for only four years, But they were four years of being a proud aunt! I'll miss you so deeply, I'll miss our shared dinners with Lia, Alon, and Erez at Grandpa and Grandma's house, eating pizza from Grandpa's special recipe. I'll miss your walk, like a little man, your laughter, your kind eyes, and your sweet hugs.

"Purpur, sadly, I only had 9 months to cherish you. It wasn't difficult to fall in love with you immediately, smiling and pure, and a redhead too — you didn't disappoint. You were both my beloved, special, and one-of-a-kind nephews! You'll be in our hearts for eternity and forever present in our lives.

"I want to ask your forgiveness on behalf of our leadership and military who weren't there for you that day, and who took so long to bring you back to your homeland. Please watch over us from above — five angels who are uniquely mine. Baz, hug Dad and Mom tightly for me and watch over them for me. Please send energies here to drive all evil from the world and leave only goodness.

"I promise you, as I promised Mom and Dad, that the monsters beyond the fence will not succeed in their mission. They will not defeat us, they will not break us. On the contrary, their mission failed because we united, because we grew stronger, because we became invincible. They lost. I hope you're up there embraced by Mom and Dad, playing and running through green fields of happiness and love. I promise you, Baz, and you, Lulu and Purpur, that no one will forget you. Lia, Alon, and Erez will grow up to be proud of you. You will be forever bound in our hearts and souls. I'm certain we'll meet again..."