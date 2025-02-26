The Jerusalem district traffic prosecutions unit filed an indictment on Wednesday morning against three East Jerusalem residents, including a released terrorist, for traffic offenses committed during the celebrations of his release in Kafr Aqab about a month ago.



The main defendant, Ashraf Zghayer (46), a resident of Kafr Aqab, was released as part of the hostage deal with Hamas. Zghayer was previously convicted of driving the terrorist who carried out the 2002 terrorist attack on Allenby Street in Tel Aviv, in which six were killed and dozens were wounded.



During the celebrations for his release, residents and family members raised flags and made calls in his support. The three defendants were driving in a car, leaning out the windows and not wearing seat belts, while waving at the crowd.

In a joint investigation by the Jerusalem District Unit and the Israel Security Agency (ISA), additional suspects were arrested, and during the searches, Hamas flags, posters, fireworks and other objects were confiscated.



The central traffic unit located the defendants and prepared the evidence against them, following which they filed an indictment at the Jerusalem Traffic Court for offenses of dangerous driving, failure to wear a seat belt, and reckless behavior on the road.



The police said that it "will work together with other security agencies to thwart terrorist activity and attempts to harm the security of the citizens of Israel, wherever they may be. In addition, they will not allow any festive celebrations or expressions of solidarity and support for Hamas and its terrorists, while exhausting their capabilities and means to achieve this goal."

"At the same time, we would like to emphasize that we are a few days before the start of Ramadan, and while we are working tirelessly to enable the freedom of religion and worship, freedom of commerce and celebration of the religious holiday, we will still be doing everything needed to maintain public order, safety and security for all visitors to Jerusalem and the Old City. Therefore, we will not allow these celebrations to be used as a cover for festivities for the release of terrorists or support for terrorist organizations," the statement said.