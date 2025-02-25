The UN Security Council convened today (Tuesday) to discuss the situation in Gaza. At the start of the discussion, rescued hostage Noa Argamani briefed the Security Council.

Later in the session, Ambassador Danon said, "We thank Noa for being here today, but she would not have to be here today if the international community and this Council had acted against Hamas instead of looking away and remaining silent. The world must understand: our hostages are living in hell on earth. They have no hope without action. It is time to unequivocally condemn Hamas. They must return home now and we will bring them home."

Ambassador Danon added, "Through the story of Noa, the Bibas family and many others, the world was exposed to the depth of Hamas's inhumanity. It's time to recognize that Hamas has no place in Gaza's future…Hamas does not deserve to be a party to any negotiations. The world must act decisively, allow the return of the hostages and make sure that this terror organization is wiped out once and for all."