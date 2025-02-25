According to a report in The Telegraph, Iran has placed its missile defense systems on high alert amid growing fears of a potential attack by the United States and Israel. Escalating tensions in the region, fueled by Iran's nuclear program and its support for proxy groups, have created a volatile environment where miscalculation could lead to open conflict.

The Trump administration has repeatedly pledged 'maximum pressure' on Iran, and Republican lawmakers have stated their support for direct US military action against the Iranian nuclear program. Many have vocally supported backing an Israeli strike on the Iranian nuclear program if President Trump refused to order an American attack.

Among Iran's preparations has been the activation and reinforcement of air defense systems around sensitive nuclear facilities and military installations. Israel specifically targeted those systems during Operation Days of Repentance.

The potential for regional consequences, including direct confrontation involving Iran, remains a significant concern, contributing to the heightened alert status of Iranian missile defenses.