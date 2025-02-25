Defense Minister Israel Katz imposed sanctions on Tuesday on released security prisoners, residents, and citizens of Israel who receive payments from the Palestinian Authority, following the recommendations of the Economic Warfare on Terrorism Headquarters and in collaboration with the ISA.

The sanctions were imposed as part of the defense system's economic campaign against terrorist organizations, including Palestinian Authority payments to security prisoners.

The terrorist funds that the Defense Minister ordered to confiscate were paid by the Palestinian Authority to prisoners serving sentences in Israeli jails, released prisoners, and their families as rewards for the terrorist acts they committed, including attempted kidnappings, bomb-making, and smuggling explosives.

Following the imposition of sanctions, Israeli police forces and Economic Warfare on Terrorism officials raided the residences of those targeted by the orders, seizing property and cash worth hundreds of thousands of shekels.

According to a report submitted by the Defense Minister to the cabinet on Palestinian Authority payments to terrorists in connection with terrorism in 2024, 470,000,000 shekels from clearing funds designated for Palestinians have been frozen and will be transferred to compensate terror victims and victims' families.

"We will not allow the Palestinian Authority to continue rewarding terrorists for murdering and harming Israeli citizens. The blood money paid by the PA to terrorists fuels terrorism. Israel is in a comprehensive war against terrorism - on the battlefield, in the economic sphere, and wherever needed. Those who choose to act against Israel will pay a heavy price."

"The economic campaign via the Economic Warfare on Terrorism headquarters and other bodies against terrorism will continue, and PA payments to terrorists will face a firm and uncompromising response. The frozen funds will be transferred to compensate families of terror victims instead of serving as a reward for murderers," stated Minister Katz.

The head of the Economic Warfare on Terrorism Headquarters, Attorney Paul Landes, added, "The economic fight is one of the significant and effective tools against terrorism.The confiscation and forfeiture of PA payments to terrorists will continue to be carried out by the Economic Warfare on Terrorism Headquarters."